Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Canyon County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 7:33 AM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Canyon County, Idaho, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Canyon County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Notus High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on December 7
- Location: Notus, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Liberty Charter School at Carey School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 7
- Location: Carey, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ridgevue High School at Timberline High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 7
- Location: Boise, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Middleton Senior High School at Skyview High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 7
- Location: Nampa, ID
- Conference: Southern Idaho Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Columbia High School at Boise High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 7
- Location: Boise, ID
- Conference: Southern Idaho Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Vision Charter School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 7
- Location: Caldwell, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vision Charter School at Compass Charter High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 7
- Location: Meridian, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
