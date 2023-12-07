Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Clearwater County, Idaho today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.

Clearwater County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Deary High School at Timberline High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 7

7:30 PM PT on December 7 Location: Weippe, ID

Weippe, ID Conference: White Pine Conference

White Pine Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Orofino High School at Logos School