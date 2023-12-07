Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Clearwater County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 9:33 AM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Clearwater County, Idaho today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Clearwater County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Deary High School at Timberline High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 7
- Location: Weippe, ID
- Conference: White Pine Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Orofino High School at Logos School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 7
- Location: Orofino, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.