Eeli Tolvanen will be among those in action Thursday when his Seattle Kraken meet the New Jersey Devils at Climate Pledge Arena. Thinking about a bet on Tolvanen? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Eeli Tolvanen vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Tolvanen Season Stats Insights

In 26 games this season, Tolvanen has a plus-minus rating of +2, while averaging 16:12 on the ice per game.

In five of 26 games this season, Tolvanen has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In 14 of 26 games this year, Tolvanen has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

Tolvanen has an assist in 11 of 26 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Tolvanen's implied probability to go over his point total is 55.6% based on the odds.

Tolvanen has an implied probability of 40.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Tolvanen Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils are 24th in goals allowed, conceding 87 total goals (3.8 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 19th-ranked goal differential (-2).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 26 Games 3 17 Points 0 6 Goals 0 11 Assists 0

