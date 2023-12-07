Can we anticipate Jared McCann scoring a goal when the Seattle Kraken face off with the New Jersey Devils at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will Jared McCann score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +180 (Bet $10 to win $18.00 if he scores a goal)

McCann stats and insights

In 11 of 26 games this season, McCann has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season against the Devils.

On the power play he has four goals, plus one assist.

He has a 16.0% shooting percentage, attempting 2.9 shots per game.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils are 24th in goals allowed, giving up 87 total goals (3.8 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.4 hits and 11.6 blocked shots per game.

McCann recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/4/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 18:13 Away L 4-2 12/2/2023 Senators 0 0 0 19:38 Away L 2-0 11/30/2023 Maple Leafs 2 2 0 19:03 Away L 4-3 SO 11/28/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 18:12 Away L 4-3 11/24/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 17:58 Home L 5-1 11/22/2023 Sharks 2 1 1 16:37 Home W 7-1 11/20/2023 Flames 1 1 0 15:28 Home L 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:39 Away W 4-3 11/16/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 18:39 Home W 4-3 SO 11/15/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 16:55 Away L 4-3 OT

Kraken vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

TV Channel: ESPN

