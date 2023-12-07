Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 11:32 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Jefferson County, Idaho, then there is some important info you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Jefferson County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Marsh Valley High School at Ririe High School
- Game Time: 10:35 AM MT on December 7
- Location: Ririe, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Teton High School at Ririe High School
- Game Time: 1:45 PM MT on December 7
- Location: Ririe, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Fremont High School at Ririe High School
- Game Time: 4:55 PM MT on December 7
- Location: Ririe, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Skyline High School at Rigby High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 7
- Location: Rigby, ID
- Conference: High Country Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Soda Springs High School at Ririe High School
- Game Time: 8:05 PM MT on December 7
- Location: Ririe, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.