If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Jefferson County, Idaho, then there is some important info you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Jefferson County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Marsh Valley High School at Ririe High School

Game Time: 10:35 AM MT on December 7

10:35 AM MT on December 7 Location: Ririe, ID

Ririe, ID How to Stream: Watch Here

Teton High School at Ririe High School

Game Time: 1:45 PM MT on December 7

1:45 PM MT on December 7 Location: Ririe, ID

Ririe, ID How to Stream: Watch Here

South Fremont High School at Ririe High School

Game Time: 4:55 PM MT on December 7

4:55 PM MT on December 7 Location: Ririe, ID

Ririe, ID How to Stream: Watch Here

Skyline High School at Rigby High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 7

7:30 PM MT on December 7 Location: Rigby, ID

Rigby, ID Conference: High Country Conference

High Country Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Soda Springs High School at Ririe High School