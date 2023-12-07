The Seattle Kraken's upcoming game against the New Jersey Devils is set for Thursday at 10:30 PM ET. Will Jordan Eberle light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Jordan Eberle score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)

Eberle stats and insights

In three of 23 games this season, Eberle has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Devils.

Eberle has picked up three assists on the power play.

He takes 2.0 shots per game, and converts 5.9% of them.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils have given up 87 goals in total (3.8 per game), which ranks 24th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.4 hits and 11.6 blocked shots per game.

Eberle recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/4/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 17:15 Away L 4-2 12/2/2023 Senators 0 0 0 20:23 Away L 2-0 11/30/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 20:33 Away L 4-3 SO 11/28/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 19:15 Away L 4-3 11/24/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 18:26 Home L 5-1 11/22/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 15:47 Home W 7-1 11/20/2023 Flames 1 1 0 17:02 Home L 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Canucks 3 1 2 16:13 Away W 4-3 11/16/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 16:45 Home W 4-3 SO 11/15/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 17:22 Away L 4-3 OT

Kraken vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

