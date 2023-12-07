Jordan Eberle and the Seattle Kraken will play the New Jersey Devils at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 7, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Eberle's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Jordan Eberle vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -118)

0.5 points (Over odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Eberle Season Stats Insights

In 23 games this season, Eberle has averaged 15:33 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -7.

In three of 23 games this year, Eberle has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In nine of 23 games this year, Eberle has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

Eberle has an assist in eight of 23 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Eberle's implied probability to go over his point total is 54.1% based on the odds.

Eberle has an implied probability of 39.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Eberle Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils are 24th in goals allowed, conceding 87 total goals (3.8 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-2) ranks 19th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 23 Games 2 12 Points 0 3 Goals 0 9 Assists 0

