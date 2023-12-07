Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Kootenai County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 9:33 AM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Kootenai County, Idaho, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Kootenai County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lakeland High School at Shadle Park High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 7
- Location: Spokane, WA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
University High School at Post Falls High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 7
- Location: Post Falls, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.