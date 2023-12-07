How to Watch the Kraken vs. Devils Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 3:15 PM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The New Jersey Devils (12-10-1) visit the Seattle Kraken (8-12-6) -- who've lost five straight -- on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
You can tune in to ESPN to watch as the Devils and the Kraken hit the ice.
Devils Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Kraken vs Devils Additional Info
|Devils vs Kraken Odds/Over/Under
|Devils vs Kraken Prediction
|Devils vs Kraken Betting Trends & Stats
|Devils vs Kraken Player Props
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Kraken Stats & Trends
- The Kraken's total of 89 goals allowed (3.4 per game) is 28th in the league.
- The Kraken's 69 goals on the season (2.6 per game) rank them 26th in the league.
- In their last 10 games, the Kraken are 3-4-3 to earn 50.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive end, the Kraken have allowed 3.2 goals per game (32 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 2.9 goals-per-game average (29 total) over that span.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Kraken Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Vince Dunn
|26
|4
|17
|21
|15
|12
|-
|Oliver Bjorkstrand
|26
|7
|13
|20
|11
|14
|33.3%
|Eeli Tolvanen
|26
|6
|11
|17
|10
|8
|41.2%
|Jared McCann
|26
|12
|5
|17
|8
|5
|51.5%
|Jaden Schwartz
|23
|8
|7
|15
|6
|14
|61.4%
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Devils Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Devils are allowing 87 total goals (3.8 per game) to rank 24th in NHL play.
- The Devils score the sixth-most goals in the NHL (85 total, 3.7 per game).
- In the past 10 contests, the Devils are 5-5-0 (75.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive side, the Devils have given up 3.6 goals per game (36 total) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.7 goals per game (37 total) over that time.
Devils Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jack Hughes
|18
|10
|23
|33
|20
|22
|35.4%
|Jesper Bratt
|23
|10
|18
|28
|12
|16
|30%
|Tyler Toffoli
|23
|12
|9
|21
|8
|7
|38.7%
|Dougie Hamilton
|20
|5
|11
|16
|14
|5
|-
|Luke Hughes
|23
|4
|11
|15
|15
|10
|-
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.