The New Jersey Devils (12-10-1) visit the Seattle Kraken (8-12-6) -- who've lost five straight -- on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

You can tune in to ESPN to watch as the Devils and the Kraken hit the ice.

Devils Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Kraken vs Devils Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken's total of 89 goals allowed (3.4 per game) is 28th in the league.

The Kraken's 69 goals on the season (2.6 per game) rank them 26th in the league.

In their last 10 games, the Kraken are 3-4-3 to earn 50.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Kraken have allowed 3.2 goals per game (32 total) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.9 goals-per-game average (29 total) over that span.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kraken Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Vince Dunn 26 4 17 21 15 12 - Oliver Bjorkstrand 26 7 13 20 11 14 33.3% Eeli Tolvanen 26 6 11 17 10 8 41.2% Jared McCann 26 12 5 17 8 5 51.5% Jaden Schwartz 23 8 7 15 6 14 61.4%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Devils Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Devils are allowing 87 total goals (3.8 per game) to rank 24th in NHL play.

The Devils score the sixth-most goals in the NHL (85 total, 3.7 per game).

In the past 10 contests, the Devils are 5-5-0 (75.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Devils have given up 3.6 goals per game (36 total) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.7 goals per game (37 total) over that time.

Devils Key Players