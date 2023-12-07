The New Jersey Devils (12-10-1) hit the road against the Seattle Kraken (8-12-6, losers of five in a row) at Climate Pledge Arena. The contest on Thursday, December 7 begins at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Kraken vs. Devils Game Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Devils (-140) Kraken (+115) 6.5 Devils (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Kraken Betting Insights

The Kraken have been listed as an underdog 16 times this season, and won five, or 31.2%, of those games.

Seattle has a record of 4-7 in games when bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +115 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win by the Kraken, based on the moneyline, is 46.5%.

Seattle's games this season have had over 6.5 goals 13 of 26 times.

Kraken vs Devils Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Kraken vs. Devils Rankings

Devils Total (Rank) Kraken Total (Rank) 85 (6th) Goals 69 (26th) 87 (24th) Goals Allowed 89 (28th) 28 (2nd) Power Play Goals 18 (11th) 20 (23rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 19 (21st)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Kraken Advanced Stats

Over its past 10 games, Seattle went 4-6-0 versus the spread and 3-4-3 straight up.

Seven of Seattle's last 10 contests have gone over the total.

The Kraken have averaged a total of 6.3 goals over their last 10 games, 0.2 less than this matchup's over/under of 6.5.

Over the past 10 games, Kraken's games average 8.0 goals, 0.6 goals higher than their season-long per-game average.

The Kraken have scored 69 goals this season (2.6 per game) to rank 26th in the league.

The Kraken have given up 89 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 28th.

They have a -20 goal differential, which ranks 30th in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.