Lakers vs. Pelicans: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Los Angeles Lakers (13-9) square off against the New Orleans Pelicans (12-10) as just 1.5-point favorites on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on TNT and truTV. The matchup has an over/under of 229.5.
Lakers vs. Pelicans Odds & Info
- When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
- TV: TNT and truTV Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Lakers
|-1.5
|229.5
Lakers Betting Records & Stats
- Los Angeles' 22 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 229.5 points 10 times.
- Los Angeles has had an average of 225.2 points in its games this season, 4.3 fewer than this matchup's total.
- The Lakers' ATS record is 10-12-0 this season.
- Los Angeles has entered the game as favorites 14 times this season and won 11, or 78.6%, of those games.
- Los Angeles has a record of 11-2, a 84.6% win rate, when it's favored by -120 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The implied probability of a win from the Lakers, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.
Pelicans Betting Records & Stats
- New Orleans has combined with its opponents to score more than 229.5 points in nine of 22 games this season.
- New Orleans' contests this season have a 228-point average over/under, 1.5 fewer points than this game's point total.
- New Orleans has gone 13-9-0 ATS this season.
- The Pelicans have won in nine, or 64.3%, of the 14 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
- New Orleans has a record of 7-5, a 58.3% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +100 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- New Orleans has an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
Lakers vs. Pelicans Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 229.5
|% of Games Over 229.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Lakers
|10
|45.5%
|112.2
|226.8
|113
|226.4
|228.4
|Pelicans
|9
|40.9%
|114.6
|226.8
|113.4
|226.4
|227.9
Additional Lakers Insights & Trends
- The Lakers are 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall in their last 10 contests.
- The Lakers have hit the over in four of their last 10 contests.
- Los Angeles has covered the spread in the same percentage of games at home as away games (45.5%). It has covered five times in 11 games at home and five times in 11 games on the road.
- The Lakers record only 1.2 fewer points per game (112.2) than the Pelicans give up (113.4).
- Los Angeles has a 6-2 record against the spread and a 7-1 record overall when putting up more than 113.4 points.
Additional Pelicans Insights & Trends
- New Orleans has gone 6-4 over its last 10 contests, with a 7-3 record against the spread in that span.
- In their past 10 contests, the Pelicans have gone over the total four times.
- New Orleans' winning percentage against the spread at home is .750 (9-3-0). Away, it is .400 (4-6-0).
- The Pelicans put up an average of 114.6 points per game, only 1.6 more points than the 113 the Lakers allow.
- New Orleans is 10-3 against the spread and 9-4 overall when it scores more than 113 points.
Lakers vs. Pelicans Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Lakers
|10-12
|7-7
|9-13
|Pelicans
|13-9
|10-4
|10-12
Lakers vs. Pelicans Point Insights
|Lakers
|Pelicans
|112.2
|114.6
|20
|13
|6-2
|10-3
|7-1
|9-4
|113
|113.4
|15
|18
|7-5
|9-2
|10-2
|9-2
