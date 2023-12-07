Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Madison County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 7:33 AM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Madison County, Idaho today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Madison County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Madison High School at Bonneville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 7
- Location: Idaho Falls, ID
- Conference: High Country Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
