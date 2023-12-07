Matthew Beniers will be among those in action Thursday when his Seattle Kraken meet the New Jersey Devils at Climate Pledge Arena. Prop bets for Beniers are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Matthew Beniers vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Beniers Season Stats Insights

Beniers' plus-minus rating this season, in 18:24 per game on the ice, is -17.

Beniers has a goal in four of 26 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Beniers has a point in nine games this season (out of 26), including multiple points four times.

In seven of 26 games this year, Beniers has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Beniers has an implied probability of 51.2% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 37.7% of Beniers going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Beniers Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils are 24th in goals allowed, giving up 87 total goals (3.8 per game) in the league.

The team's -2 goal differential ranks 19th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 26 Games 2 13 Points 0 4 Goals 0 9 Assists 0

