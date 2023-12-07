MWC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Thursday, December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 8:22 AM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
There are two games featuring an MWC team on Thursday in college basketball action.
MWC Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Southern Utah Thunderbirds at New Mexico Lobos
|9:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 7
|Stadium (Live stream on Fubo)
|San Diego State Aztecs at San Diego Toreros
|9:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 7
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
