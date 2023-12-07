Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Owyhee County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 7:33 AM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Searching for how to stream high school basketball matchups in Owyhee County, Idaho today? We've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Owyhee County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Marsing High School at Payette High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 7
- Location: Payette, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Homedale High School at Baker High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 7
- Location: Baker City, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.