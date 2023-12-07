Will Pierre-Edouard Bellemare Score a Goal Against the Devils on December 7?
When the Seattle Kraken play the New Jersey Devils on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, will Pierre-Edouard Bellemare score a goal? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.
Will Pierre-Edouard Bellemare score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)
Bellemare stats and insights
- Bellemare has scored in two of 23 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Devils.
- Bellemare has zero points on the power play.
- Bellemare averages 0.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.8%.
Devils defensive stats
- The Devils have conceded 87 goals in total (3.8 per game), which ranks 24th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Devils have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.4 hits and 11.6 blocked shots per game.
Bellemare recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/4/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|7:52
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/2/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|7:34
|Away
|L 2-0
|11/30/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|9:22
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/28/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|10:29
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/24/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|10:27
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/22/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|14:01
|Home
|W 7-1
|11/20/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|11:13
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|9:36
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/16/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|13:01
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/15/2023
|Oilers
|1
|1
|0
|10:39
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
Kraken vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
