There are two matchups on today's Premier League schedule, including Newcastle United taking on Everton FC.

How to watch all the games in the Premier League today is included here.

Watch Everton FC vs Newcastle United

Newcastle United travels to face Everton FC at Goodison Park in Liverpool.

Game Time: 2:30 PM ET

Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Favorite: Newcastle United (+130)

Newcastle United (+130) Underdog: Everton FC (+220)

Everton FC (+220) Draw: (+245)

Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United

West Ham United is on the road to face Tottenham Hotspur at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

Game Time: 3:15 PM ET

Game Time: 3:15 PM ET
TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks

Favorite: Tottenham Hotspur (-135)

Tottenham Hotspur (-135) Underdog: West Ham United (+330)

West Ham United (+330) Draw: (+330)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.