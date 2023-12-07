Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Teton County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 3:32 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is happening today in Teton County, Idaho, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Teton County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Teton High School at Ririe High School
- Game Time: 1:45 PM MT on December 7
- Location: Ririe, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Malad High School at Teton High School
- Game Time: 1:45 PM MT on December 7
- Location: Ririe, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
