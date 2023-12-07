Will Tye Kartye Score a Goal Against the Devils on December 7?
For people wanting to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Seattle Kraken and the New Jersey Devils on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, is Tye Kartye a player who is likely find the back of the net? We break it all down in the piece below.
Will Tye Kartye score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)
Kartye stats and insights
- Kartye has scored in four of 25 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Devils yet this season.
- Kartye has no points on the power play.
- Kartye's shooting percentage is 8.2%, and he averages 1.9 shots per game.
Devils defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Devils are allowing 87 total goals (3.8 per game) which ranks 24th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.4 hits and 11.6 blocked shots per game.
Kartye recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/4/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|14:56
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/2/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|14:15
|Away
|L 2-0
|11/30/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|12:32
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/28/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|14:09
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/24/2023
|Canucks
|1
|1
|0
|13:30
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/22/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|14:51
|Home
|W 7-1
|11/20/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|11:23
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|8:20
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/16/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|8:30
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/15/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|9:17
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
Kraken vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
