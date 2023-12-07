On Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, the Seattle Kraken square off with the New Jersey Devils. Is Vince Dunn going to find the back of the net in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Vince Dunn score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Dunn stats and insights

In four of 26 games this season, Dunn has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season versus the Devils.

Dunn has picked up two goals and seven assists on the power play.

Dunn averages 2.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.4%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils are 24th in goals allowed, giving up 87 total goals (3.8 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Devils have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.4 hits and 11.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Dunn recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/4/2023 Canadiens 2 1 1 25:06 Away L 4-2 12/2/2023 Senators 0 0 0 22:21 Away L 2-0 11/30/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 25:08 Away L 4-3 SO 11/28/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 23:24 Away L 4-3 11/24/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 25:09 Home L 5-1 11/22/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 20:14 Home W 7-1 11/20/2023 Flames 2 1 1 23:22 Home L 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 21:05 Away W 4-3 11/16/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 22:22 Home W 4-3 SO 11/15/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 23:34 Away L 4-3 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kraken vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.