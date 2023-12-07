Vince Dunn and the Seattle Kraken will be in action on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the New Jersey Devils. Thinking about a wager on Dunn in the Kraken-Devils game? Use our stats and information below.

Vince Dunn vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Dunn Season Stats Insights

Dunn has averaged 23:39 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -6).

In four of 26 games this season, Dunn has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Dunn has a point in 15 of 26 games this year, with multiple points in five of them.

In 14 of 26 games this year, Dunn has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

Dunn's implied probability to go over his point total is 57.1% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Dunn going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 51.2%.

Dunn Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils have conceded 87 goals in total (3.8 per game), which ranks 24th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 19th-ranked goal differential (-2).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 26 Games 2 21 Points 2 4 Goals 0 17 Assists 2

