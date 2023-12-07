Will Yanni Gourde Score a Goal Against the Devils on December 7?
Can we count on Yanni Gourde scoring a goal when the Seattle Kraken take on the New Jersey Devils at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Yanni Gourde score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)
Gourde stats and insights
- In four of 26 games this season, Gourde has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Devils.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He has a 7.8% shooting percentage, attempting 2.0 shots per game.
Devils defensive stats
- On defense, the Devils are allowing 87 total goals (3.8 per game) which ranks 24th in the league.
- So far this season, the Devils have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.4 hits and 11.6 blocked shots per game.
Gourde recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/4/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|20:26
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/2/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|19:01
|Away
|L 2-0
|11/30/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|20:53
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/28/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|17:11
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/24/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|18:02
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/22/2023
|Sharks
|2
|1
|1
|15:31
|Home
|W 7-1
|11/20/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|17:45
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Canucks
|1
|1
|0
|17:32
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/16/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|17:35
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/15/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|18:46
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
Kraken vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
