Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Ada County, Idaho? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we provide specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.

Ada County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Preston High School at Borah High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 8

7:30 PM MT on December 8 Location: Boise, ID

Boise, ID How to Stream: Watch Here

Vallivue High School at Bishop Kelly High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 8

7:30 PM MT on December 8 Location: Boise, ID

Boise, ID Conference: Southern Idaho Conference

Southern Idaho Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Owyhee High School at Eagle High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 8

7:30 PM MT on December 8 Location: Eagle, ID

Eagle, ID Conference: Southern Idaho Conference

Southern Idaho Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Riverstone International School at North Star Charter School