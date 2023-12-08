Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Ada County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:33 AM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Ada County, Idaho? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we provide specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Ada County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Preston High School at Borah High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 8
- Location: Boise, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vallivue High School at Bishop Kelly High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 8
- Location: Boise, ID
- Conference: Southern Idaho Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Owyhee High School at Eagle High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 8
- Location: Eagle, ID
- Conference: Southern Idaho Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Riverstone International School at North Star Charter School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 8
- Location: Eagle, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
