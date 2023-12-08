Big Sky Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Friday, December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:22 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Two games on Friday's college basketball schedule feature a Big Sky team, including the matchup between the Idaho Vandals and the Oregon Ducks.
Big Sky Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Idaho Vandals at Oregon Ducks
|9:00 PM ET, Friday, December 8
|-
|Montana State Bobcats at Saint Mary's Gaels
|9:30 PM ET, Friday, December 8
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
