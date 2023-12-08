Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Canyon County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 5:33 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch games in Canyon County, Idaho today, we've got you covered.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Canyon County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Parma High School at Vale High School
- Game Time: 3:55 PM MT on December 8
- Location: Vale, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Notus High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on December 8
- Location: Notus, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Parma High School at Vale High School
- Game Time: 6:55 PM MT on December 8
- Location: Vale, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
McCall-Donnelly High School at Caldwell High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 8
- Location: Caldwell, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vallivue High School at Bishop Kelly High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 8
- Location: Boise, ID
- Conference: Southern Idaho Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
