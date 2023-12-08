The Utah Jazz (7-14) host the Los Angeles Clippers (10-10) after winning three home games in a row. The Clippers are favored by 6.5 points in the contest, which begins at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, December 8, 2023.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Jazz vs. Clippers Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 8, 2023

Friday, December 8, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, KJZZ, and BSSC

ESPN, KJZZ, and BSSC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Delta Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jazz vs. Clippers Score Prediction

Prediction: Clippers 116 - Jazz 110

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Jazz vs Clippers Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Jazz vs. Clippers

Pick ATS: Jazz (+ 6.5)

Jazz (+ 6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Clippers (-6.2)

Clippers (-6.2) Pick OU: Over (225.5)



Over (225.5) Computer Predicted Total: 226.6

The Clippers have covered the spread less often than the Jazz this year, putting up an ATS record of 8-12-0, compared to the 11-10-0 mark of the Jazz.

As a 6.5-point favorite or more in 2023-24, Los Angeles is 4-4 against the spread compared to the 3-4 ATS record Utah puts up as a 6.5-point underdog.

Los Angeles and its opponents have eclipsed the over/under 35% of the time this season (seven out of 20). That's less often than Utah and its opponents have (12 out of 21).

The Clippers have a .667 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (10-5) this season while the Jazz have a .235 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (4-13).

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Jazz with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Jazz Performance Insights

Offensively the Jazz are the 22nd-ranked squad in the NBA (111.3 points per game). Defensively they are 25th (119.8 points conceded per game).

In 2023-24, Utah is third-best in the NBA in rebounds (47.1 per game) and sixth in rebounds allowed (42.5).

This season the Jazz are ranked ninth in the NBA in assists at 26.4 per game.

In terms of turnovers, Utah is worst in the league in committing them (17 per game). And it is ranked 25th in forcing them (12 per game).

At 13.4 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc, the Jazz are ninth and 21st in the NBA, respectively, in those categories.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.