Friday's game between the Oregon Ducks (4-3) and Idaho Vandals (4-3) at Matthew Knight Arena has a projected final score of 68-56 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Oregon, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 9:00 PM ET on December 8.

The Vandals' most recent outing was a 72-71 loss to Texas A&M-Commerce on Friday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Idaho vs. Oregon Game Info

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Idaho vs. Oregon Score Prediction

Prediction: Oregon 68, Idaho 56

Idaho Schedule Analysis

The Vandals' signature win this season came in a 50-40 victory over the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine on November 19.

Against Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), the Ducks are 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 32nd-most wins.

When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Idaho is 2-2 (.500%) -- tied for the 33rd-most losses.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Idaho 2023-24 Best Wins

50-40 on the road over Hawaii (No. 155) on November 19

56-48 over CSU Fullerton (No. 220) on November 17

70-43 on the road over Utah State (No. 298) on November 29

Idaho Leaders

Hope Butera: 8.9 PTS, 9.1 REB, 47.2 FG%

8.9 PTS, 9.1 REB, 47.2 FG% Kennedy Johnson: 9.1 PTS, 43.5 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11)

9.1 PTS, 43.5 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11) Sarah Schmitt: 8.0 PTS, 31.0 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24)

8.0 PTS, 31.0 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24) Amalie Langer: 10.7 PTS, 39.0 FG%, 29.0 3PT% (9-for-31)

10.7 PTS, 39.0 FG%, 29.0 3PT% (9-for-31) Asha Phillips: 8.6 PTS, 40.4 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17)

Idaho Performance Insights

The Vandals' +69 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 9.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 64.7 points per game (207th in college basketball) while allowing 54.9 per contest (41st in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.