Jazz vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Friday, December 8, 2023

Friday, December 8, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, KJZZ, and BSSC

ESPN, KJZZ, and BSSC Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Delta Center

Jazz vs. Clippers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jazz vs Clippers Additional Info

Jazz vs. Clippers Betting Trends

The Clippers outscore opponents by 3.6 points per game (scoring 112.9 points per game to rank 19th in the league while allowing 109.3 per outing to rank fifth in the NBA) and have a +71 scoring differential overall.

The Jazz have a -178 scoring differential, falling short by 8.5 points per game. They're putting up 111.3 points per game, 22nd in the league, and are giving up 119.8 per outing to rank 25th in the NBA.

These two teams are scoring 224.2 points per game between them, 1.3 fewer than this matchup's total.

Combined, these teams give up 229.1 points per game, 3.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Los Angeles has put together an 8-12-0 ATS record so far this year.

Utah has won 11 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 10 times.

Jazz and Clippers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Jazz +50000 +30000 - Clippers +2200 +1200 -

