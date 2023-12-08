The Los Angeles Clippers (7-9), on Friday, December 8, 2023 at Delta Center, play the Utah Jazz (6-11). The game starts at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Jazz vs. Clippers Game Information

Game Day: Friday, December 8

Friday, December 8 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

Jazz Players to Watch

John Collins puts up 14.4 points, 8.4 boards and 0.8 assists per game, shooting 49.5% from the floor and 41.0% from downtown with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Jordan Clarkson posts 18.1 points, 3.3 boards and 4.9 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Talen Horton-Tucker posts 9.4 points, 3.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Kelly Olynyk averages 7.8 points, 3.9 assists and 5.8 boards.

Keyonte George posts 9.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest. Defensively he averages 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Clippers Players to Watch

Paul George puts up 24.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game for the Clippers.

The Clippers are getting 21.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game from Kawhi Leonard this year.

The Clippers are getting 12.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game from Russell Westbrook this season.

The Clippers are getting 11.3 points, 8.9 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game from Ivica Zubac this year.

James Harden is averaging 14.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game. He is sinking 44.2% of his shots from the field and 36.7% from 3-point range, with 2.0 triples per game.

Jazz vs. Clippers Stat Comparison

Jazz Clippers 114.2 Points Avg. 111.8 120.6 Points Allowed Avg. 108.4 45.2% Field Goal % 46.5% 35.8% Three Point % 35.7%

