The Utah Jazz (7-14) are underdogs (by 6.5 points) to extend a three-game home win streak when they host the Los Angeles Clippers (10-10) on Friday, December 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. The over/under is 225.5 for the matchup.

Jazz vs. Clippers Odds & Info

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: ESPN, KJZZ, and BSSC

Favorite Spread Over/Under Clippers -6.5 225.5

Jazz Betting Records & Stats

Utah has played 15 games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 225.5 points.

Utah's average game total this season has been 231.1, 5.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Utah is 11-10-0 ATS this season.

The Jazz have been victorious in four, or 23.5%, of the 17 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Utah has not won as an underdog of +200 or more on the moneyline this season in five games with those odds or longer.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Utah has a 33.3% chance of pulling out a win.

Jazz vs Clippers Additional Info

Jazz vs. Clippers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 225.5 % of Games Over 225.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Clippers 6 30% 112.9 224.2 109.3 229.1 227.4 Jazz 15 71.4% 111.3 224.2 119.8 229.1 229.2

Additional Jazz Insights & Trends

Utah has gone 3-7 in its past 10 games, with a 6-4 record against the spread during that span.

Four of the Jazz's last 10 outings have hit the over.

Utah's winning percentage against the spread at home is .800 (8-2-0). Away, it is .273 (3-8-0).

The Jazz score an average of 111.3 points per game, only two more points than the 109.3 the Clippers give up.

Utah is 8-4 against the spread and 6-6 overall when it scores more than 109.3 points.

Jazz vs. Clippers Betting Splits

Jazz and Clippers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Jazz 11-10 3-4 12-9 Clippers 8-12 4-4 7-13

Jazz vs. Clippers Point Insights

Jazz Clippers 111.3 Points Scored (PG) 112.9 22 NBA Rank (PPG) 19 8-4 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 4-2 6-6 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 4-2 119.8 Points Allowed (PG) 109.3 25 NBA Rank (PAPG) 5 6-1 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 7-5 4-3 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 8-4

