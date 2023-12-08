The Utah Jazz (7-14) hope to extend a three-game home win streak when they host the Los Angeles Clippers (10-10) on December 8, 2023.

Jazz vs. Clippers Game Info

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: Bally Sports

Jazz vs Clippers Additional Info

Jazz Stats Insights

The Jazz are shooting 44.5% from the field, 0.6% lower than the 45.1% the Clippers' opponents have shot this season.

Utah is 4-5 when it shoots higher than 45.1% from the field.

The Jazz are the top rebounding team in the league, the Clippers sit at 15th.

The Jazz's 111.3 points per game are just two more points than the 109.3 the Clippers allow.

Utah is 6-6 when it scores more than 109.3 points.

Jazz Home & Away Comparison

At home the Jazz are better offensively, scoring 119.7 points per game, compared to 103.7 on the road. They're also better defensively, giving up 116.7 points per game at home, and 122.6 on the road.

Utah concedes 116.7 points per game at home, and 122.6 on the road.

At home the Jazz are averaging 27.2 assists per game, 1.6 more than away (25.6).

Jazz Injuries