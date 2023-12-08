Player prop bet options for Paul George, John Collins and others are available when the Los Angeles Clippers visit the Utah Jazz at Delta Center on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.

Jazz vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Friday, December 8, 2023

Friday, December 8, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: ESPN, KJZZ, and BSSC

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Delta Center

Jazz vs Clippers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Utah Jazz

John Collins Props

PTS REB 3PM 13.5 (Over: -111) 7.5 (Over: -141) 1.5 (Over: +140)

Friday's prop bet for Collins is 13.5 points, 0.7 fewer than his season average.

His rebounding average of 8.4 is lower than his over/under on Friday (7.5).

Collins averages 1.4 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Friday (1.5).

Jordan Clarkson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 17.5 (Over: -125) 3.5 (Over: +130) 4.5 (Over: -102) 1.5 (Over: -185)

Friday's over/under for Jordan Clarkson is 17.5 points. That is 0.3 fewer than his season average of 17.8.

He has averaged 3.3 rebounds per game, 0.2 fewer than his prop bet in Friday's game (3.5).

Clarkson's year-long assist average -- 4.9 per game -- is 0.4 higher than Friday's assist prop bet total (4.5).

Clarkson's 1.8 made three-pointers per game is 0.3 more than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

Keyonte George Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 13.5 (Over: -111) 3.5 (Over: +108) 5.5 (Over: +102) 1.5 (Over: -185)

Friday's over/under for Keyonte George is 13.5. That is 3.2 more than his season average.

He averages 0.2 fewer rebounds than his prop bet Friday of 3.5.

Keyonte George has collected 5.2 assists per game, 0.3 less than Friday's prop bet (5.5).

His 1.5 made three-pointers per game is the same as his over/under on Friday.

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Clippers

Paul George Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -111) 5.5 (Over: -147) 4.5 (Over: +130) 3.5 (Over: +124)

The 23.5-point total set for Paul George on Friday is 0.1 fewer points than his per-game scoring average.

He has pulled down 6.0 rebounds per game, 0.5 more than his prop bet for Friday's game (5.5).

Paul George has averaged 4.1 assists per game this year, 0.4 less than his prop bet on Friday (4.5).

Paul George has averaged 3.3 made three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his over/under in Friday's game (3.5).

Kawhi Leonard Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 17.5 (Over: -125) 3.5 (Over: +130) 4.5 (Over: -102) 1.5 (Over: -185)

The 23.5-point over/under set for Kawhi Leonard on Friday is 1.9 higher than his season scoring average.

He averages 0.6 less rebounds than his prop bet Friday of 6.5.

Friday's assists over/under for Leonard (3.5) equals his average on the season.

He has knocked down 2.1 three-pointers per game, 0.6 more than his over/under on Friday (1.5).

