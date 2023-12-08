John Collins and Kawhi Leonard are two players to watch when the Utah Jazz (7-14) and the Los Angeles Clippers (10-10) play at Delta Center on Friday. Tip-off is scheduled for 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Jazz vs. Clippers

Game Day: Friday, December 8

Friday, December 8 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Delta Center

Delta Center Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

How to Watch on TV: ESPN, KJZZ, BSSC

ESPN, KJZZ, BSSC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Jazz's Last Game

The Jazz dropped their most recent game to the Mavericks, 147-97, on Wednesday. Ochai Agbaji was their high scorer with 21 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Ochai Agbaji 21 0 0 2 0 5 Talen Horton-Tucker 11 2 1 0 0 3 John Collins 10 8 0 0 0 0

Jazz Players to Watch

Collins averages 14.2 points, 8.4 boards and 0.9 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Keyonte George averages 10.3 points, 3.3 boards and 5.2 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Talen Horton-Tucker is averaging 9.3 points, 4.3 assists and 2.9 boards per contest.

Collin Sexton puts up 12.3 points, 2.6 boards and 3.3 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Walker Kessler posts 8.9 points, 7.9 boards and 0.6 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.3 steals and 2.3 blocks.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM John Collins 13.4 8.6 0.7 0.5 0.7 1.3 Keyonte George 12.9 4.2 5.7 0.6 0.1 1.8 Collin Sexton 12.3 3 3.5 0.6 0.2 1.3 Talen Horton-Tucker 9.2 2.5 3.5 0.8 0.3 1.4 Simone Fontecchio 9.6 3 2 0.5 0.6 2.1

