John Collins and his Utah Jazz teammates take on the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.

In his last action, a 147-97 loss to the Mavericks, Collins tallied 10 points and eight rebounds.

In this piece we'll examine Collins' stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

John Collins Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 14.2 13.4 Rebounds 7.5 8.4 8.6 Assists -- 0.9 0.7 PRA -- 23.5 22.7 PR -- 22.6 22 3PM 1.5 1.4 1.3



John Collins Insights vs. the Clippers

Collins has taken 11.4 shots per game this season and made 5.4 per game, which account for 12.5% and 13.4%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's made 1.4 threes per game, or 10.6% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Collins' Jazz average 103.5 possessions per game, sixth-highest among NBA teams, while the Clippers are one of the league's slowest with 101 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Clippers are ranked fifth in the league, allowing 109.3 points per game.

Conceding 44.5 rebounds per game, the Clippers are the 20th-ranked squad in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Clippers are 13th in the league, giving up 25.3 per game.

The Clippers allow 12 made 3-pointers per contest, ninth-ranked in the league.

John Collins vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/27/2023 34 13 12 0 1 1 0

