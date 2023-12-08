Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Kootenai County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:33 AM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Searching for how to watch high school basketball games in Kootenai County, Idaho today? We've got what you need.
Kootenai County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Highland High School at Kootenai High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM PT on December 8
- Location: Harrison, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Timberlake High School at Lake City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 8
- Location: Coeur DAlene, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
