Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lincoln County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:33 AM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in Lincoln County, Idaho today, and info on how to stream these matchups is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lincoln County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Rimrock Senior High School at Richfield School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on December 8
- Location: Richfield, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.