Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Shoshone County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 9:33 AM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Shoshone County, Idaho today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Shoshone County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Kellogg High School at Priest River Lamanna High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 8
- Location: Priest River, ID
- Conference: Intermountain Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.