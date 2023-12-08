Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Teton County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 11:40 AM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
In Teton County, Idaho, there are interesting high school basketball matchups on the calendar today. The inside scoop on how to watch them is available below.
Teton County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Teton High School at Marsh Valley High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on December 8
- Location: Ririe, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
