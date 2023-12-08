Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Twin Falls County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 5:32 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school basketball action in Twin Falls County, Idaho today, and info on how to stream these matchups is available below.
Twin Falls County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Filer High School at Snake River High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM MT on December 8
- Location: Blackfoot, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hansen High School at Cascade High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on December 8
- Location: Cascade, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Castleford High School at Glenns Ferry High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 8
- Location: Glenns Ferry, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jerome High School at Twin Falls High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 8
- Location: Twin Falls, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Murtaugh High School at Hagerman
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 8
- Location: Hagerman, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fruitland High School at Buhl High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 8
- Location: Buhl, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lighthouse Christian School at Butte County Middle-High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 8
- Location: Arco, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Canyon Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 8
- Location: Twin Falls, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
