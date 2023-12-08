There is high school basketball action in Twin Falls County, Idaho today, and info on how to stream these matchups is available below.

Twin Falls County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Filer High School at Snake River High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM MT on December 8

4:30 PM MT on December 8 Location: Blackfoot, ID

Blackfoot, ID How to Stream: Watch Here

Hansen High School at Cascade High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on December 8

6:00 PM MT on December 8 Location: Cascade, ID

Cascade, ID How to Stream: Watch Here

Castleford High School at Glenns Ferry High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 8

7:30 PM MT on December 8 Location: Glenns Ferry, ID

Glenns Ferry, ID How to Stream: Watch Here

Jerome High School at Twin Falls High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 8

7:30 PM MT on December 8 Location: Twin Falls, ID

Twin Falls, ID How to Stream: Watch Here

Murtaugh High School at Hagerman

Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 8

7:30 PM MT on December 8 Location: Hagerman, ID

Hagerman, ID How to Stream: Watch Here

Fruitland High School at Buhl High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 8

7:30 PM MT on December 8 Location: Buhl, ID

Buhl, ID How to Stream: Watch Here

Lighthouse Christian School at Butte County Middle-High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 8

7:30 PM MT on December 8 Location: Arco, ID

Arco, ID How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Canyon Ridge High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 8

7:30 PM MT on December 8 Location: Twin Falls, ID

Twin Falls, ID How to Stream: Watch Here

