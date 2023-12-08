Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Valley County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:34 AM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Valley County, Idaho. To find out how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Valley County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hansen High School at Cascade High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on December 8
- Location: Cascade, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
McCall-Donnelly High School at Caldwell High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 8
- Location: Caldwell, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.