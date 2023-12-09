Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Ada County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:34 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school basketball competition in Ada County, Idaho today, and info on how to stream these matchups is available right here.
Ada County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Centennial High School at Meridian Senior High School
- Game Time: 6:00 AM MT on December 9
- Location: Meridian, ID
- Conference: Southern Idaho Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hansen High School at Riverstone International School
- Game Time: 11:30 AM MT on December 9
- Location: Meridian, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Middleton Senior High School at Kuna High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM MT on December 9
- Location: Kuna, ID
- Conference: Southern Idaho Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Compass Charter High School at Council High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM MT on December 9
- Location: Meridian, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Preston High School at Capital High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM MT on December 9
- Location: Boise, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Liberty Charter School at Mountain View High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM MT on December 9
- Location: Meridian, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Boise High School at Borah High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on December 9
- Location: Boise, ID
- Conference: Southern Idaho Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ambrose High School at Melba Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 9
- Location: Melba, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
