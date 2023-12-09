There is high school basketball competition in Ada County, Idaho today, and info on how to stream these matchups is available right here.

Ada County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Centennial High School at Meridian Senior High School

Game Time: 6:00 AM MT on December 9

6:00 AM MT on December 9 Location: Meridian, ID

Meridian, ID Conference: Southern Idaho Conference

Southern Idaho Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Hansen High School at Riverstone International School

Game Time: 11:30 AM MT on December 9

11:30 AM MT on December 9 Location: Meridian, ID

Meridian, ID How to Stream: Watch Here

Middleton Senior High School at Kuna High School

Game Time: 2:00 PM MT on December 9

2:00 PM MT on December 9 Location: Kuna, ID

Kuna, ID Conference: Southern Idaho Conference

Southern Idaho Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Compass Charter High School at Council High School

Game Time: 2:30 PM MT on December 9

2:30 PM MT on December 9 Location: Meridian, ID

Meridian, ID How to Stream: Watch Here

Preston High School at Capital High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM MT on December 9

3:00 PM MT on December 9 Location: Boise, ID

Boise, ID How to Stream: Watch Here

Liberty Charter School at Mountain View High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM MT on December 9

4:00 PM MT on December 9 Location: Meridian, ID

Meridian, ID How to Stream: Watch Here

Boise High School at Borah High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on December 9

6:00 PM MT on December 9 Location: Boise, ID

Boise, ID Conference: Southern Idaho Conference

Southern Idaho Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Ambrose High School at Melba Senior High School