Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts is the setting for the Army Black Knights' (5-6) matchup against the Navy Midshipmen (5-6) on December 9, 2023, starting at 3:00 PM ET.

Army ranks 17th-worst in total offense (316.6 yards per game), but has been slightly better on defense, ranking 55th with 369.3 yards allowed per game. Navy's offense has been a bottom-25 unit this season, generating 18.3 points per game, which ranks 12th-worst in the FBS. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranks 46th with 22.9 points ceded per contest.

Army vs. Navy Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

Foxborough, Massachusetts Venue: Gillette Stadium

Army vs. Navy Key Statistics

Army Navy 316.6 (126th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 299.5 (130th) 369.3 (31st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 362.3 (26th) 209.4 (10th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 200.5 (14th) 107.3 (131st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 99.0 (132nd) 22 (120th) Turnovers (Rank) 11 (12th) 17 (58th) Takeaways (Rank) 24 (8th)

Army Stats Leaders

Bryson Daily has been a dual threat for Army so far this season. He has 859 passing yards, completing 50% of his passes and throwing six touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He's rushed for 821 yards (74.6 ypg) on 188 carries with seven rushing touchdowns.

Kanye Udoh has racked up 436 yards on 86 carries, scoring one time.

Isaiah Alston's leads his squad with 266 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on nine receptions (out of 20 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

Noah Short has hauled in 18 receptions totaling 252 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Casey Reynolds' 13 receptions have yielded 205 yards.

Navy Stats Leaders

Alex Tecza's team-high 724 rushing yards have come on 117 carries, with five touchdowns. He also leads the team with 88 receiving yards (8 per game) on 14 catches.

Dabe Fofana has racked up 72 carries and totaled 255 yards with three touchdowns.

Eli Heidenreich has totaled 15 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 326 (29.6 yards per game). He's been targeted 30 times and has four touchdowns.

Brandon Chatman has recorded 230 receiving yards (20.9 yards per game) on 17 receptions.

