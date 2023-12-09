If you're looking for how to stream high school basketball in Bingham County, Idaho today, we've got the information below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Bingham County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Buhl High School at Snake River High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM MT on December 9

1:00 PM MT on December 9 Location: Blackfoot, ID

Blackfoot, ID How to Stream: Watch Here

Buhl High School at Snake River High School