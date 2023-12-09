Boise State vs. BYU Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 9
Saturday's contest between the BYU Cougars (7-2) and Boise State Broncos (7-2) squaring off at Marriott Center has a projected final score of 68-61 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of BYU, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 4:00 PM ET on December 9.
The Broncos' most recent game on Wednesday ended in an 87-66 victory over CSU Bakersfield.
Boise State vs. BYU Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Marriott Center in Provo, Utah
Boise State vs. BYU Score Prediction
- Prediction: BYU 68, Boise State 61
Other MWC Predictions
Boise State Schedule Analysis
- On November 25, the Broncos captured their best win of the season, a 68-65 victory over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 136) in our computer rankings.
- Boise State has tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (five).
Boise State 2023-24 Best Wins
- 68-65 over Rutgers (No. 136) on November 25
- 63-55 at home over UC Riverside (No. 190) on November 15
- 70-53 at home over UC Davis (No. 241) on November 29
- 76-47 at home over Weber State (No. 285) on November 13
- 87-66 at home over CSU Bakersfield (No. 289) on December 6
Boise State Leaders
- Abby Muse: 7.2 PTS, 10.9 REB, 3.8 BLK, 53.3 FG%
- Mary Kay Naro: 6.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.4 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (6-for-14)
- Natalie Pasco: 14.3 PTS, 47.1 FG%, 49.1 3PT% (26-for-53)
- Mya Hansen: 9.6 PTS, 40.6 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (15-for-30)
- Dani Bayes: 7.6 PTS, 38.1 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (16-for-46)
Boise State Performance Insights
- The Broncos have a +105 scoring differential, topping opponents by 11.7 points per game. They're putting up 66.6 points per game, 179th in college basketball, and are giving up 54.9 per outing to rank 40th in college basketball.
