Saturday's contest between the BYU Cougars (7-2) and Boise State Broncos (7-2) squaring off at Marriott Center has a projected final score of 68-61 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of BYU, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 4:00 PM ET on December 9.

The Broncos' most recent game on Wednesday ended in an 87-66 victory over CSU Bakersfield.

Boise State vs. BYU Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Marriott Center in Provo, Utah

Boise State vs. BYU Score Prediction

Prediction: BYU 68, Boise State 61

Other MWC Predictions

Boise State Schedule Analysis

On November 25, the Broncos captured their best win of the season, a 68-65 victory over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 136) in our computer rankings.

Boise State has tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (five).

Boise State 2023-24 Best Wins

68-65 over Rutgers (No. 136) on November 25

63-55 at home over UC Riverside (No. 190) on November 15

70-53 at home over UC Davis (No. 241) on November 29

76-47 at home over Weber State (No. 285) on November 13

87-66 at home over CSU Bakersfield (No. 289) on December 6

Boise State Leaders

Abby Muse: 7.2 PTS, 10.9 REB, 3.8 BLK, 53.3 FG%

7.2 PTS, 10.9 REB, 3.8 BLK, 53.3 FG% Mary Kay Naro: 6.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.4 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (6-for-14)

6.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.4 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (6-for-14) Natalie Pasco: 14.3 PTS, 47.1 FG%, 49.1 3PT% (26-for-53)

14.3 PTS, 47.1 FG%, 49.1 3PT% (26-for-53) Mya Hansen: 9.6 PTS, 40.6 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (15-for-30)

9.6 PTS, 40.6 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (15-for-30) Dani Bayes: 7.6 PTS, 38.1 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (16-for-46)

Boise State Performance Insights

The Broncos have a +105 scoring differential, topping opponents by 11.7 points per game. They're putting up 66.6 points per game, 179th in college basketball, and are giving up 54.9 per outing to rank 40th in college basketball.

