Boise State vs. BYU December 9 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 11:24 AM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The BYU Cougars (6-0) will meet the Boise State Broncos (5-1) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Boise State vs. BYU Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Boise State Games
- November 29 at home vs UC Davis
- December 3 at Eastern Washington
- December 6 at home vs CSU Bakersfield
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Boise State Players to Watch
- Lauren Gustin: 14.7 PTS, 15.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kailey Woolston: 17.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Amari Whiting: 11.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Kaylee Smiler: 7.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Emma Calvert: 8.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.0 STL, 2.0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
BYU Players to Watch
- Gustin: 14.7 PTS, 15.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Woolston: 17.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Whiting: 11.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Smiler: 7.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Calvert: 8.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.0 STL, 2.0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.