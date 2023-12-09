The BYU Cougars (6-0) will meet the Boise State Broncos (5-1) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

Boise State vs. BYU Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 9

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

Boise State Players to Watch

Lauren Gustin: 14.7 PTS, 15.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.7 PTS, 15.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Kailey Woolston: 17.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

17.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Amari Whiting: 11.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Kaylee Smiler: 7.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.5 BLK

7.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.5 BLK Emma Calvert: 8.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.0 STL, 2.0 BLK

BYU Players to Watch

