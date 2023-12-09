The BYU Cougars (7-2) will host the Boise State Broncos (7-2) after winning five home games in a row. It tips at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

Boise State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Marriott Center in Provo, Utah

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other MWC Games

Boise State vs. BYU Scoring Comparison

The Broncos' 66.6 points per game are only 4.4 more points than the 62.2 the Cougars give up.

Boise State is 7-0 when it scores more than 62.2 points.

BYU is 7-0 when it allows fewer than 66.6 points.

The Cougars average 71.8 points per game, 16.9 more points than the 54.9 the Broncos give up.

BYU has a 7-2 record when putting up more than 54.9 points.

Boise State has a 7-2 record when giving up fewer than 71.8 points.

The Cougars are making 48.8% of their shots from the field, 14.2% higher than the Broncos allow to opponents (34.6%).

The Broncos' 42.6 shooting percentage from the field is 5.2 higher than the Cougars have given up.

Boise State Leaders

Abby Muse: 7.2 PTS, 10.9 REB, 3.8 BLK, 53.3 FG%

7.2 PTS, 10.9 REB, 3.8 BLK, 53.3 FG% Mary Kay Naro: 6.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.4 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (6-for-14)

6.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.4 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (6-for-14) Natalie Pasco: 14.3 PTS, 47.1 FG%, 49.1 3PT% (26-for-53)

14.3 PTS, 47.1 FG%, 49.1 3PT% (26-for-53) Mya Hansen: 9.6 PTS, 40.6 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (15-for-30)

9.6 PTS, 40.6 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (15-for-30) Dani Bayes: 7.6 PTS, 38.1 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (16-for-46)

Boise State Schedule