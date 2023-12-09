On Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, the Seattle Kraken clash with the Tampa Bay Lightning. Is Brandon Tanev going to find the back of the net in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Brandon Tanev score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +440 (Bet $10 to win $44.00 if he scores a goal)

Tanev stats and insights

In two of 11 games this season, Tanev has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not played against the Lightning yet this season.

Tanev has zero points on the power play.

Tanev averages 0.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15.4%.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning have given up 99 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 30th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents three times while averaging 18.4 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Tanev recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/7/2023 Devils 0 0 0 12:02 Home L 2-1 12/4/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 14:15 Away L 4-2 12/2/2023 Senators 0 0 0 13:02 Away L 2-0 11/24/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 3:37 Home L 5-1 11/22/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 14:51 Home W 7-1 11/20/2023 Flames 0 0 0 15:59 Home L 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 13:29 Away W 4-3 11/16/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 16:46 Home W 4-3 SO 11/15/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 15:49 Away L 4-3 OT 11/13/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 14:15 Home L 5-1

Kraken vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

BSSUN, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

