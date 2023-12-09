Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Canyon County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 11:33 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Canyon County, Idaho, then there is some important info for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Canyon County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Shoshone High School at Wilder High School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM MT on December 9
- Location: Meridian, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Victory Charter High School at Rockland High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM MT on December 9
- Location: Meridian, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Middleton Senior High School at Kuna High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM MT on December 9
- Location: Kuna, ID
- Conference: Southern Idaho Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Nyssa High School at Parma High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM MT on December 9
- Location: Parma, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wood River High School at Caldwell High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM MT on December 9
- Location: Caldwell, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Liberty Charter School at Mountain View High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM MT on December 9
- Location: Meridian, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Nampa High School at Skyview High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on December 9
- Location: Nampa, ID
- Conference: Southern Idaho Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ambrose High School at Melba Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 9
- Location: Melba, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.