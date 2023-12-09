If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Canyon County, Idaho, then there is some important info for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.

Canyon County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Shoshone High School at Wilder High School

Game Time: 10:00 AM MT on December 9

10:00 AM MT on December 9 Location: Meridian, ID

Meridian, ID How to Stream: Watch Here

Victory Charter High School at Rockland High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM MT on December 9

1:00 PM MT on December 9 Location: Meridian, ID

Meridian, ID How to Stream: Watch Here

Middleton Senior High School at Kuna High School

Game Time: 2:00 PM MT on December 9

2:00 PM MT on December 9 Location: Kuna, ID

Kuna, ID Conference: Southern Idaho Conference

Southern Idaho Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Nyssa High School at Parma High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM MT on December 9

3:00 PM MT on December 9 Location: Parma, ID

Parma, ID How to Stream: Watch Here

Wood River High School at Caldwell High School

Game Time: 3:30 PM MT on December 9

3:30 PM MT on December 9 Location: Caldwell, ID

Caldwell, ID How to Stream: Watch Here

Liberty Charter School at Mountain View High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM MT on December 9

4:00 PM MT on December 9 Location: Meridian, ID

Meridian, ID How to Stream: Watch Here

Nampa High School at Skyview High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on December 9

6:00 PM MT on December 9 Location: Nampa, ID

Nampa, ID Conference: Southern Idaho Conference

Southern Idaho Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Ambrose High School at Melba Senior High School