When the Seattle Kraken play the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, will Devin Shore find the back of the net? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Devin Shore score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Shore stats and insights

Shore has scored in one of 10 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has attempted one shot in one game against the Lightning this season, but has not scored.

Shore has zero points on the power play.

Shore's shooting percentage is 14.3%, and he averages 0.6 shots per game.

Lightning defensive stats

On defense, the Lightning are allowing 99 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 30th in the league.

So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents three times while averaging 18.4 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Kraken vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

BSSUN, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

