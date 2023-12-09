Which team is going to come out on top on Saturday, December 9, when the Albany (NY) Great Danes and the Idaho Vandals match up at 10:00 PM? Our projection system believes in the Great Danes. See our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Idaho vs. Albany (NY) Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Albany (NY) (-0.9) 52.3 Albany (NY) 27, Idaho 26

Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Idaho Betting Info (2022)

The Vandals put together a 9-2-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, six of Vandals games hit the over.

Albany (NY) Betting Info (2022)

The Great Danes went 5-6-0 ATS last year.

Great Danes games went over the point total seven out of 11 times last year.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Vandals vs. Great Danes 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Idaho 33.2 21.4 20 17 33.4 21.1 Albany (NY) 30.5 16.8 41 13 27.1 23.6

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.